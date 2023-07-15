Misleading Crime Report Article

After reading the article written by Todd Wellington about Alexander McAndrew’s citation in Thursday’s Caledonian Record, I was strongly compelled to write this letter to the editor. I think the article would have been much more accurate if Wellington had asked for input from Alex McAndrew as well.
If Wellington had contacted Alex, he would have found out that he was, in fact, having dinner with, his wife, an employee and me, not “frequenting the bar” as stated in his article. Alex was treating the group to a thank-you dinner for help that we had given him to get his new commercial space ready for business.
I also find it perplexing that neither the police nor Wellington checked with Alex to find out why he had left his son in the truck and not brought him into the restaurant. Alex’s toddler (not a “very young infant,” as stated in the article) had been active all day, had missed his afternoon nap and was extremely tired. Rather than wake him up when they got to the restaurant Alex and his wife had worked out a plan to use their cell phones to monitor his sleeping so they could go out and get him when he woke up. This is something that they had done before at home but never before at a public location. They had Alex’s phone on speaker, propped in their son’s car seat. His wife’s phone was on the table where we were eating with the speaker mode on. We could hear his breathing clearly while he slept. Since it was a comfortably cool day, Alex left the windows up in the truck so that the sounds of other vehicles would not interfere with the monitoring system.
The strategy allowed Alex to fulfill his plan of buying us all thank you dinners and, at the same time, allowed his toddler to continue napping.
It wasn’t a perfect plan. If Alex has a fault, it is being too trusting of others. To me, his dad, that is understandable as he himself is so trustworthy. Text that depicts Alex drinking in a bar that he goes to frequently while leaving his son in a car for his own convenience may support a sensational headline, but it is simply not reality.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.