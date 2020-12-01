Misleading Editorial
To the Editor:
On Tuesday, December 1, the Editorial Comment entitled “Unwelcome Holiday Guest” was misleading. The gist of this editorial is that Governor Scott had no business banning inter-household gatherings just before the Thanksgiving holiday. To buttress this argument, the Caledonian editor quotes from a New York Times article by Apoorva Mandavilli entitled “Small Gatherings Spread the Virus, but Are They Causing the Surge?” (November 23, 2020).
For starters, the quotations from the New York Times article were cherry-picked to support the Caledonian editor’s opinion. “These recommendations are unscientific and ‘bizarre,’” referred to both an outdated Scott mandate disallowing neighbors to walk together as well as a mandate from Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota that banned people from different households from gathering inside or outside. The editor of the Caledonian lets this quote stand, despite the New York Times setting the record straight in this same article: “Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont said people from different households could walk together as long as they wore masks and stayed more than six feet apart.”
The New York Times article argues that social gatherings should not be scapegoated as a cause of spread in the absence of “implementing mask mandates, addressing societal inequities and ensuring enough personal protective equipment for health care workers.” However, the Scott administration is addressing these wider, public concerns and has issued a mask mandate. Further, the New York Times article discussed how widespread the virus in in California and Minnesota and argued that it was impossible to attribute cases there to social gatherings because there is so much community spread. Vermont, in contrast, does not have community spread to this extent, so it is possible to pinpoint with greater accuracy where positive cases originate. Data from contact tracers in VT indicate that “since October 1, 71% of the cases associated with an outbreak are associated with an outbreak from a private party or social gathering.” (“As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Governor Phil Scott Announces New Mitigation Measures,” 13 November 2020, Vermont Official State Website). Maybe this is what the editor of the Caledonian pejoratively and inaccurately refers to as “anecdote.”
