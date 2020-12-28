Misplaced Anger

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Joe Benning, Chet Greenwood and Charles Buckman responded negatively to Bill Coleman’s LTE (Time To Lock Up Traitors). Oddly, they had nothing to say about the people to whom Bill is referring, ie, those seeking to overturn a free and fair Democratic election. Or more precisely, those Republicans seeking to undermine our Democracy.
None of the three complained about the 50+ frivolous lawsuits filed on Trump’s behalf or the lack of evidence supporting Trump’s “voter fraud” claim. They know that all 50 States and the District of Columbia have certified their election results. That Attorney General Barr said: “We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” They know that the Electoral College named Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 Election on 12/14/20.
They know that Christopher Krebs, who was in charge of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, stands by the 11/12/20 statement the CISA put out: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes or changed votes or was in any way compromised.” Naturally Trump fired Mr Krebs for doing the one thing Trump cannot tolerate: telling the truth!
