Misplaced Argument
To the Editor:
It seems to me that Deb Bucknam and Jeffrey Reel are disagreeing about an issue that does not really exist. Deb says in her opinion piece that “the Executive Director of Racial Equity….will conduct a “review” of systemic racism” in Vermont’s state government…” By Deb’s own description, it appears the new position is designed to identify and weed out government practices that foster unfair treatment of our fellow citizens. This is a clean government initiative of which we can all be proud. In the end it will not only promote fair treatment, but will have the added benefit of avoiding the expense and embarrassment of lawsuits and administrative reviews that could have been avoided by a review like this one.
Eugene Levine
West Burke, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.