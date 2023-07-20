Misplaced & Disingenuous

While I appreciate Mr. Pal’s fervor I feel it is unfortunately misplaced and disingenuous. You see, I too believed Mr. Pal to be truthful at first. I invited him into my him graciously and we, the founding members of The REVolution, tried to discuss our cause with him. However when Mr. Pal quickly asked us ‘What did your kids do to cause the bullying?’ we realized his values simply were not aligned with ours. We have had enough of victim blaming. We tried to explain this to Mr. Pal to no avail.
It was after this meeting that I blocked Mr. Pal from my phone and Facebook, only to have him somehow go around this and attempt to contact me again repeatedly. I must plead with you sir to please stop stalking me! I am a law-abiding citizen and am trying to stand up for my children and those without a voice, not simply draw attention to myself.
If you must climb on a soapbox I suggest you find another one for ours is already taken and far too important to be trivialized. There are lives at stake. Noah Stone has already taken his and we will not stand idly by while another child takes theirs due to cruel people. I am sorry, but we simply do not have the time to spend sparring with you so that you can ride on the coattails of our cause. Kindly take your bigoted opinions elsewhere.
