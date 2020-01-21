Missed At The St. Johnsbury House
To the Editor:
I have a concern about an employee of the Saint Johnsbury House of nine years. Her job went up for bid, and a lower bidder got her job.
I feel she was great at her job, and always [there was] a glow on her face.
I would like to see her return to the Saint Johnsbury House. She was a single mother, raising a daughter by herself. And now she has no job to support her family. I feel that they should give her [her] job back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.