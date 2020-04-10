Missed Opportunity

To the Editor:

What compels a local newspaper in the home state of a United States presidential candidate to run an editorial page cartoon that so heartlessly and cruelly pokes fun at the suspension of that candidate’s presidential run? (Caledonian-Record, Editorial Page, April 9, 2020 edition.)

Is it the simple fact that Senator Bernie Sanders actually had the audacity to dare to dream to run for President of the United States?

Is that really the message we want to send to our state’s young citizens and future leaders? To hit someone when they are down? To ridicule, humiliate and bully someone when they are at their most vulnerable? A search of the dictionary defines that act as “schadenfreude, noun: satisfaction or pleasure felt at someone else’s misfortune.”

