Missing in Action
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Voters in Caledonia 3 (Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, Wheelock) elected two representatives to the Vermont House; Dennis LaBounty (D) and Charles Wilson (R).
During the campaign, Rep. LaBounty sent mailings and met with district voters in person at their homes. Voters had a clear picture about his background and positions on the issues. Other than a brief Q and A article in this paper (thank you CR), we knew very little about Rep. Wilson’s candidacy.
It is clear to this voter that Rep. LaBounty understands his duties to his district and takes them seriously. He attended 4 of the 5 town meetings (Sheffield holds their meeting in May) and gave us his detailed report of where things stand at the mid-point of the session bit.ly/3kTFlBp.
Rep. Wilson? Missing in action; not only at Town Meeting, but he was absent for three of the four roll call votes in the Statehouse—there have only been four so far. It’s hard to miss a roll call vote—bells ring and lights flash warning legislators to convene for a vote.
Readers of this paper (and Front Porch Forum) are treated to Rep. Wilson’s ‘sorrow-and-the-pity’ complaints. Constructive ideas on the many issues facing his NEK constituents? Again, missing in action or worse. To our good farmers working organic farms? They are “failing” enterprises that are a waste of farm aid programs according to Rep. Wilson. He serves on the Agriculture Committee, so I guess he feels entitled to pick winners and losers.
Cal.3 deserves positive and dedicated representation in The People’s House; too bad we have only half a delegation delivering it.
Eileen Boland
Wheelock, Vt.
