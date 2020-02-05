Missing the Point
To the Editor:
Ron Pal suggests that Cabot School students replace their “Black Live Matters” sign with one reading “All Lives Matter” (letter, Feb 1 & 2). I fear that he completely misses the point that the students were making.
They were pointing to the fact that black lives in America do not matter in the same way that white lives do. Under slavery a white who murdered a slave was guilty only of destruction of property.
If Mr. Pal is under the illusion that black and white lives matter equally now, he might want to watch the video of four white LA police officers kicking and stomping on Rodney King as he lies on the sidewalk. And to recall that those policemen were acquitted by juries in the state of California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.