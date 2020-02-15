Missing the Point Part 4
To the Editor:
The February 11th letter to the editor by Mr Greenleaf titled “Missing the Point Part Three” deserves a rebuttal/answer by me, Ron Pal. I do appreciate other people’s point of view. I like to know what Mr Greenleaf and others are thinking. I am sure he and I would find common ground somewhere. After all, we all want what is best for Vermont and America.
Mr Greenleaf took issue on my two latest letters: “Missing the Point Part Two, see February 13th, and “On Climate Change” see February 5th. This is getting to be as the Lincoln-Douglas debates were in 1858 over the issues of slavery. Anyway now it is the Newleaf-Pal debates of 2020. If this helps to sell more newspapers and people become more informed, I am all for it. So here goes.
In Mr Greenleaf’s letter “Missing the Point Part Three”, see February 11th, I agree with him in that if Rodney King were of a different race, he most likely wouldn’t have been beaten up by police. One has to admit that by resisting arrest, Rodney King made poor choices. In the end the justice system worked by his receiving a 3.8 million dollar lawsuit award and this incident happened in 1991, but even then the justice system worked. It was said two police officers received prison terms.
