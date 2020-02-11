Missing the Point, Part Three

To the Editor:

Ron Pal has been busy, with provocative letters appearing on Feb 7 and 8.

The first refers to the issue of climate change as hysteria created by politicians so that people will vote for them. He got the evidence for this from the Fairbanks Museum where he learned that, since 1880, the average mean temperature has ONLY increased by 3.8 degrees. Perhaps Mr. Pal is confused about climate and weather.

A change in the weather of 3.8 degrees happens every day. A change of this magnitude in the climate is unprecedented, and we are already seeing its effects in the wildfires of California, Brazil, and Australia, in the melting of Arctic and Antarctic ice, and in rising sea levels. The greatest crime of Donald Trump had nothing to do with the Ukraine; it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

