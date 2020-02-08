Missing the Point, Part Two
To the Editor:
In response to my letter “All Lives Matter”, Mr Greenleaf states I missed the point of “Black Lives Matter”.
Well, I’m sorry, but I am colorblind. He pointed out the Rodney King story from 1991 when he was brutally beaten by four police officers.”Poor choices” by them but also “poor choices” by Rodney King for resisting arrest.
Mr Greenleaf states that they were acquitted. They were acquitted of attempted murder, but not acquitted of violating his civil rights. Two of the officers got prison terms. Rodney King got a 3.8 million cash settlement. Here again Rodney King made “poor choices” and it said he died of alcoholism which led to his drowning at age 47.
