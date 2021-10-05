MLB Wildcard Fiasco
To the Editor:
The MLB Wildcard Fiasco just got a lot worse with the Blue Jays being eliminated from the playoffs due to a Tampa Bay Ray’s 1-0 loss to the Yankees.
Was this a manipulation by the Rays to get rid of the Jays or just plain nonsense? It could be payback for a recent brawl between the Rays and Jays over a hit batter or it could be a cute little stunt so the Rays can watch as the SOX and Yanks fight it out, ha ha!
Whichever it is, this points out how irrational and unfair the Wildcard in baseball really is. All of a sudden the Rays can’t score any runs vs the Yanks after slaughtering them the night before. Now Really! One team can and does manipulate the outcome of a 162 game season for a rival team in one blink of the eye.
The Blue Jays are a hot team and can beat the Rays, Yanks or Sox. But, due to this manipulation go home for the season. Major League Baseball just got a lot more pathetic. Is this cheating or is it good planning? You decide.
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vt.
