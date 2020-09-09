Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Like a snake oil salesman come to town, representatives of Casella Waste Systems arrived in the Town of Dalton on August 31st to deliver Host Community Agreement documents and a contract relative to its proposed “Granite State Landfill” (yes, next to Forest Lake and Forest Lake State Park).
Like a modern-day Cassandra, I would like to offer a warning to the Town of Dalton: Beware of this “gift” from Casella Waste Systems, for like the predicted Fall of ancient Troy that fell on deaf ears, I have spent much of my time trying to warn the Town of Dalton and the North Country of the dangers to come. We will be forced to suffer thru the very same “impacts” that Casella cites within the pages of the HCA: pollution of groundwater, surface water and air, as well as noise, odor, and visual impacts, wildlife access, increased truck traffic, and declining property values. Don’t believe me? They are all listed right there in the documents presented to the town. Why would they list them? Because Casella acknowledges that these are the impacts borne of a landfill within any community. Those same impacts have been suffered by other host communities from Bethlehem, right next door, to numerous communities from New York to Maine. Look it up, that’s the beauty of the internet, there’s so much data out there about this very controversial company.
However, like a snake oil salesman peddling his wares, I must warn that this is a company that is NOT to be trusted. If we are to learn anything from the long and well-documented history of Casella Waste Systems, it is that they violate agreements when it suits their financial needs. They have been sued numerous times for breach of contract, and they are a very litigious company. Once they get a foot in the door, they will use their wealth to sue the Town of Dalton into submission if there is any opposition to their operations and plans. Bottom line, I would advise the Town of Dalton to NEVER enter into a contract with this company.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.