Modern-Day Don Quixotes
To the Editor:
Don Quixote is a Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes. One of the most famous stories in the book is Don Quixote fighting with windmills because he thinks they are giants. He is knocked off his horse after charging the windmills and does not believe his squire Sancho Panza when he tells him they are only windmills.
I view climate change deniers as modern-day Don Quixote who don’t believe that the 97% of climate science behind the climate crisis is credible. They refuse to believe they are wrong even when their arguments are discredited. Instead, they find another horse to charge the windmills.
The latest horse they are riding is a new book authored by Steven E. Koonin, an American theoretical physicist and director of the Center for Urban Science and Progress at New York University. Like previous attempts to discredit climate science, Koonin’s “Unsettled” has been criticized for cherry-picking data to make “distracting, irrelevant, misguided, misleading and unqualified statements” to claims that scientists are colluding to misguide the public.
If there was a world-wide conspiracy to exaggerate the harmful effect of greenhouse gases (GHG) as Koonin posits, then the fossil fuel industry is in on it because their research starting in the 1950’s has shown how harmful GHG are to the environment.
A former student of Koonin, Physicist Mark Boslough, wrote in his review of “Unsettled” that he likes his former professors and believe that he is smart. However, he points out that “smart scientists aren’t always right, and nice guys are prone to bias.” Koonin’s bias is evident in the book’s introduction where he states that climate scientist practice climate “alarmism” and liken them to a Mafia’s “omerta” that adjust data to “obfuscate” results that don’t support their conclusion. This is hardly objective language that a serious scholar would use.
Boslough also points out how Koonin repeatedly uses a strawman argument. The most outrageous of which is that the term “climate change deniers” is used to associate it with Holocaust denial. Oh come on. The word “denier” since the 1400s has meant “one who denies.” Since those who don’t accept climate change are in fact denying something, they are by definition a denier. It is that simple.
Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies at Wesleyan University Gary Yole’s review in Scientific American magazine details the false or misleading claims Koonin’s uses to give the impression that everyone—including the US military—is being duped by a vast world-wide conspiracy of scientists.
Consistent with Yohe is atmospheric scientist Don Wuebbles who points out that in “Unsettled,” Koonin “pulls one figure out of context, and then makes a whole chapter out of it.”
Koonin bases much of his “evidence” on the 2013 physical science report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change (IPCC). However, the most up-to-date climate science will be reported by the IPCC in August, 2021. It will show how climate researchers are increasingly confident that human activity is causing the earth to heat up.
The uncertainty of climate science has declined over time, which has allowed scientists—in academia and outside—to better understand how GHG is responsible for global heating. Contrary to Koonin’s argument, the science behind the expected consequences from using GHS had never been stronger.
His exaggerations of the uncertainty of climate science to discredit GHG as a cause of global heating is disproven by the fact that the predicted consequences of using GHG from the 1980s and 1990s has come true, over and over again and sooner than anticipated.
In a 2007 Science magazine profile of Koonin after he joined British Petroleum (BP) as their chief scientist, he stated that, “I was more skeptical about climate change a few years ago [before joining BP]. Now I’ve come round more toward the IPCC view.” So he denied that GHG adversely affect the environment until he started working in the fossil fuel industry when he accepted it, and now that he is out of the industry, he once again denies it.
Like Don Quixote, today’s climate change deniers will never believe that GHG is causing global heating no matter how many Sancho Panzas discredit their arguments.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.