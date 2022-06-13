Modern McCarthyism

When will the Russiagate witch hunts end? Now that John Durham’s investigation is putting an end to the claims of Russian election interference, desperate claims are being made against anyone with any connection to Russia. The slander aimed at Dr. Alexandre Strokanov is a prime example of this. Is he not granted the right to his own opinion? Is he not granted the right to express those opinions on his personal social media platforms? His rights to free speech do not disappear once the words Russia, Putin, Ukraine, or neo-Nazis appear; that is censorship, and is unconstitutional. Considering the professor’s area of expertise and vast personal knowledge, why are his statements regarding Ukraine not given more credence? If anyone would understand the real goings-on in Eurasia, it would be Dr. Strokanov. More doubts should be cast on the opinions of this ‘Peter K. Semler’. What experience has he had with international politics and history that he declares Dr. Strokanov’s views to be “extreme”?
To the Caledonia Record: Printing this article without taking the time to hear Dr. Strokanov’s side to the story is lazy and biased journalism. Your duty is to be objective, yet the article clearly demonstrates that your interest lies in creating a sensational story, not in allowing these allegations to be addressed. How did the newspaper go about contacting Dr. Strokanov? College/university faculty are not difficult to get in touch with. This newspaper has continually demonstrated a liberal leaning in the past few years. Who will be your next target?
To LSC/NVU: Why is the “former adjunct faculty member” unnamed? Dr. Strokanov has the right to face his accuser; why are they hiding? Does this person even exist, or is this an attempt from within the administration to remove Dr. Strokanov? Your claim that the opinions of your students, faculty, and staff are protected under the First Amendment is hypocritical when you are attempting to find a way to discipline Dr. Strokanov for his personal opinions. Not only is it hypocritical, it is also discriminatory. Your treatment of Dr. Strokanov is sending a message not only to this community but also to LSC/NVU alumni. Don’t be too surprised when alumni gifts and donations drop off; perhaps you should have considered that before you began harassing the best professor LSC/NVU has ever, and after this, will ever have.
