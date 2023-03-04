Money Has the Last Word
To the Editor:
War propaganda seems nonstop lately and the endless warfare seems ongoing. There was a brief respite during the last presidency – which is to say no new wars then, just the ongoing ones. I‘m a Vietnam vet and have learned the hard way how most of these wars are just a way to keep the wealth produced by the working people of this mighty nation flowing into the bank accounts and investment portfolios of the financial class.
As to the propaganda – I remember as a boy growing up in New York when a Saturday matinee at the local movie theater was 25 cents; and a double feature too! We would go for one of the feature films but mostly for the cartoons. We put up with the “News Reels” but I remember them well. Those News Reels always featured the successes of Allied victory in WW II. That war was over by that time but there was an ongoing celebration (that lasted years) of Americas military might. We also were learning about duck and cover under our desks in school.
But those news reels showed whole cities reduced to brick piles. Hamburg, Dresden, Frankfurt, Berlin targeted by our invincible bomber fleets. They bragged about fire bombings so fierce the asphalt in those target cities would melt and flow like lava. They omitted mentioning the men, women, and children buried under all those bricks or incinerated by the fire bombs. The same omissions were made about the desolation of Japanese cities or the Nagasaki and Hiroshima wastelands. It was all about a triumph of democracy and the freedom of mankind – sound familiar.
Now that it’s the Russians pulverizing cities in Ukraine it is barbarism, inhumanity, even war crimes and the propaganda lionizes the Ukrainians and makes hypocrisy seem like a virtue. By the way despite Russian inhumanity and Ukrainian virtue the wealth of our nation continues flowing by way of “supporting democracy and freedom” into the bank accounts and investment portfolios of the financial masters.
The propaganda looks like just a lot of hullabaloo distraction from the pursuit of unimaginable wealth (Gates has 4 private jets – his daughter just moved into a $51 million NY penthouse, some rich guy sold a Trailer home on Long Island for $3.5 million, but it was right on the beach!) all at the expense of working people. After Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, Syria, and the 100+ other military actions since WW II American men are learning as evidenced by military recruitment failures.
Maybe that’s the answer - just stop supporting the craziness. A tax revolt might get somewhere despite all those new IRS agents. To a lesser extend people have been turning away from voting – after all both parties do the same thing, or “nothing changes anyway.” Seems like money has the last word in this world.
Bill Phanstiel
Lyndon, Vt.
