Monsignor Dame
To the Editor:
Another cleric of note from yesteryear St. Johnsbury was The Right Reverend Monsignor Joseph Albert Dame (1879-1961), pastor of Notre Dame des Victoires Catholic Church from 1931 through his retirement on Feb. 16, 1960. Monsignor Dame’s obituary in The Burlington Free Press noted that he was “born Nov. 3, 1879, in Cohoes, N.Y., studied with the Clerics of St. Viateur; at Assumption College, St. Hyacinthe, Que., and [at] St. Mary’s Seminary [in] Baltimore.” (“Msgr. Joseph A. Dame Dies At 81 After Brief Illness,” The Burlington Free Press, Thur. Aug. 3, 1961, at p. 2).
Then Reverend Mr. Joseph A. Dame was ordained to the priesthood as the Reverend Father Joseph A. Dame in Baltimore on June 19, 1908. Father Dame came to St. Johnsbury as the parochial vicar/assistant pastor at Notre Dame parish and served there for six years until on “Sept. 25, 1914, he was named pastor of St. Anthony’s Church, Sheldon Springs, Vt., remaining there until July 23, 1925, when he was transferred to St. Ambrose Church in Bristol, Vt. He became pastor of Notre Dame des Victoires Church in 1931.” (“Msgr. Dame Dies; Native of Cohoes,” The Troy Record (Troy, New York), Fri. Aug. 4, 1961, at p. 15). Later he “was appointed [a] domestic prelate [(with the title of Monsignor)] by Pope Pius XII in 1945 […] Early in his pastorate, he established a Boy Scout camp on parish property and it was under his leadership that Mt. St. Joseph Academy High School was readied for accreditation by the [Vermont] State Department of Education in 1952.” (Ibid.) Monsignor Dame had oversight and administration of a large complex of facilities in addition to the parish church: St. Johnsbury Hospital; St. Gabriel’s School for Boys; and the aforementioned Mt. St. Joseph Convent School and Academy. Later in his career, Monsignor Dame was feted at a large party at St. Johnsbury Armory on Thurs. Oct. 28, 1954 to honor his 75th birthday and the 46th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood (“Msgr. Dame Honored by 600 at Double Anniversary Party,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. Oct. 29, 1954, at p. 1). A fitting capstone late in his pastorate occurred with the grand Sunday June 8, 1958 centennial anniversary of Notre Dame des Victoires Church – offered with a Solemn High Mass of Thanksgiving and an elaborate parish dinner and celebration.
Monsignor Dame died on Wed. Aug. 2, 1961 at St. Johnsbury Hospital and his remains are interred at Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury. A Catholic clergyman admirably dedicated to his priesthood, his Church, and the care of souls in St. Johnsbury.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
