Moral Decency
To the Editor:
So good to hear that the State of Texas still has the common sense to understand that murder is wrong no matter how young or old the victims are. I have always wondered how people such as those who decided Roe V. Wade could get to serve on the highest court in the country, and say they couldn’t tell when life begins.
One doesn’t need an abundance of common sense to understand that dead things don’t grow. If life didn’t begin at conception there would be no birth.
While reading the views many in Vermont State Government have of making proposition 5 a part of the Vermont State Constitution. I have to say I am ashamed to think they can be a part of government with so little regard for human life. I believe that women have the right to choose, but that choice must be made before a life is created. We hear so much about gun control to save lives, but the lives ended by gun violence in this country are far less than those ended in abortion. Either way the crime is murder and wrong. I am 94 years old and well remember when abortion was illegal. I also remember when moral decency was the American way and what made it the greatest country in the world. Sad to see it so easily slipping away.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury, Vt.
