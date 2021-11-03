More Afraid Of Climate Change ‘Solutions’
To the Editor:
I have always enjoyed reading your editorial page. Lately I find myself less and less in agreement with many of your writers editorial positions. On Oct. 25 Sue Cherry wrote a glowing account of how the Community Restorative Justice Center has reduced recidivism and improved victim satisfaction (an oxymoron if I ever heard one). I am not claiming the program does no good but subjectively I have not noticed a reduction in criminal activity, if anything, it seems crime, particularly violent crime, has increased. I would appreciate it if she could show some numbers as to how much less crime we have because of this social program. Maybe in a future editorial?
Scott Campbell’s editorial, “Addicted to Oil,” was a bit more concerning. Growing up in the 50’s and 60’s I remember being told not to eat snow because the nuclear bombs going off every few months was poisoning the air. Everyone expected nuclear war to break out and that would have been a real man-made environmental disaster. The Soviet Union and the United States managed to avoid war, but in the 70’s we were threatened with global cooling a new ice age was coming. I thought the cooling was from all the dust being thrown into the air from nuclear testing and industrial pollution because after stopping nuclear testing and cleaning up industry the air got cleaner. Then in the 80’s and the 90’s the air got warmer so we were threatened with global warming. The seas would rise; farmland turned to desert, forests would burn, death and destruction all around. Then some parts of the world got colder with more snow and ice (remember last winter when people in Texas and Germany were freezing to death because their wind and solar panels would not work in the snow and cold) so the climate alarmists started to refer to climate change.
Yes, I agree the climate changes. At one time the earth was a flaming ball of lava. At one time the earth’s atmosphere was 40% oxygen and giant arachnids ruled the world. I never bought into the theory that dinosaur farts caused the end of the dinosaurs but certainly something changed because during the ice age giant mammals ruled. At one time the Sahara Desert was a great body of water and a flourishing civilization lived around it. Currently the magnetic north has shifted 17 degrees toward Russia. My guess is that a shifting magnetic pole is going to affect wind and ocean currents causing climate change.
My argument with Scott is not that the climate changes but in his response to the change. Rather than trusting the people of Vermont to meet these challenges he wants “transformative” economic change and “transformative government.” He believes in “creative destruction” (another oxymoron) and “dislocation of business” to bring about the change he wants. I have heard these terms before. In the early 20th century Vladimir Lenin used transformative economic change and creative destruction to bring about the Soviet Union. That transformational economic change cost 100 million people their lives. The National German Socialists Party under Hitler’s transformational change caused 26 million deaths. Mao’s transformation of China murdered 80 million people and still continues to murder people today. So, forgive me if I am less afraid of climate change and more afraid of Campbell’s solution to climate change.
His solution is bigger government, more bureaucracy, more regulation, more government control and it always leads to the gulag. So, no I disagree with Campbell that handing over control of Vermont energy to The Climate Council, an unelected regional board, will benefit working people of Vermont. Lenin had a term for ideologues like Campbell he called them “useful idiots.” People motivated by fear or passion but little ability to see the long-term consequences of their actions. If the elected representatives want a transformational energy policy, then let them study it, vote on it and take responsibility for it.
I appreciate the Caledonian’s editor’s willingness to expose so many of the useful idiots in our government and look forward to tomorrow’s paper.
Sharon Baker
Concord, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.