More Cornerstone

In the three decades I’ve lived in Vermont, every politician from governor to animal control officer has pitched citizen participation, advisory, control and it’s all bulls…
The citizens of Lyndonville have done all that with the NEKHS “Cornerstone project” and rejected it. But the State of Vermont wants that project so citizen opinions don’t count in the end. It’s Kabuki theater, a tried and true way for the elected to stand blameless and ask you to re-elect them.
I think it’s been since the 1980’s we’ve stopped institutionalizing the handicapped, we closed Brandon, Waterbury. Cornerstone will bring it all back.
Vermont isn’t the liberal, progressive citizen-centered place advertised.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.