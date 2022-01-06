More Gun Control
To the Editor:
In his Jan. 5 letter “Gun Control”, Ron Pal urges us to join the NRA. As a teenager who loved target shooting I joined, and proudly wore the NRA patches that attested to my good aim.
Mr. Pal may not realize that since then the NRA has become the creature of the gun manufacturers, who have discovered that the best way to sell more guns is to spread more fear.
In the spirit,
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.