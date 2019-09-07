More Help on the Way for Fraudsters
To the Editor:
Want a quick summary of what the Republican Party and its fearless leader stand for?
Well, Betsy Devos, Trump’s Education Secretary, provided it. She just passed rules making it harder for defrauded students to get back money from the for profit schools that defrauded them!
That’s it in a nutshell: Help for the fraudsters, a kick in the teeth for the defrauded.
Summarizes the whole Republican Party schtick!
Michael Frandzel
Portsmouth, New Hampshire
