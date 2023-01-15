More Info Needed
To the Editor:
No coincidence that Ron Pal prefers to keep his Letters to the Editor limited to a few sentences in length. It seems likely that to Ron solutions are really simple and not a lot of information is needed before he can draw some much too far-reaching conclusions that support his narrow-minded political ideology. The use of the scientific method, however, relies upon a much more thorough examination of pertinent data before sweeping knee jerk conclusions such as Ron’s can be made. This is particularly true in the case of Mr. Pal’s evident assumption that all is well in terms of global warming, and therefor no actions, not to mention sacrifices of even the slightest sort from ordinary citizens are necessary in response.
Ron points to an article from over a century ago referring to bare ground and a very warm winter that took place 175 years ago. It is sad to see him actually go so far as to ridicule concern about global warming based upon this one obscure reference from an observer written so long ago. Here in 2023 science has unquestionably determined that global warming is an extreme danger to us, not only in terms of the economy but our health and the ability of future generations to survive at all. It is understandable for people to wish that they did not need to consider adjusting to changing scientific realities and go on about their lives without giving much consideration to making changes, not to mention sacrifices. Of course, there will always be a heavily conflicted scientific report or two stating otherwise. These are almost always funded by extremely wealthy corporations who prefer to reap extraordinary profits from ignoring science for as long as they can get away with it. The voices of such pseudo-science almost invariably attempt to portray themselves as the voice of reason. They try to get people like Mr. Pal, who prefers to believe what he is being told by the fossil fuel disinformation machine, to ignore the fact that he is listening only to the most extreme edge of the scientific outliers. Such people are readily understood by non-corrupted scientists to be making more or less indefensible and ridiculous comments on various subjects.
While the article that Ron refers to does comment that people that year were experiencing highly unusually warm weather during the winter time, the fact is that winters here in Vermont are warmer and warmer on average, with less and less snow and more rain.
This is due to the simple fact that rain can’t become snow unless temperatures are at least mighty close to the freezing point of water or 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
It is ad to see Mr. Pal, and many people like him who don’t choose to dig very deeply into considering the catastrophic implications of ongoing planetary warming, dismiss the urgency of a concerted response to the crisis that must involve all of us. History will not be kind to those who decided that they prefer warm weather and want to make fun of people who have taken the time to learn what is truly at stake in terms of our responses to this, probably the most extreme crisis ever faced by human beings on this planet. Also, those who try to turn our attention away from the urgency of a response and narrow their focus away from the problem and towards the ecological challenges associated with renewable energy are missing the point for the most part and really causing extreme harm. Any energy source has both negative and positive aspects. Many people are eager to find rationalizations for do-nothing behaviors about the need to change. This has to do with having exposed themselves to poor quality news coverage, which often crosses the line into fiction. Other people are simply lazy, or want so much to believe that no changers on their part are needed; let other people make the sacrifices. Why not point the finger at other people or at other countries, criticize the real solutions, or just take a wait and see approach and assume that the disinformation that they prefer to pay attention to is gospel truth?
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
