More Misinformation You’re Hearing

Let me make one thing perfectly clear: NO ONE is trying to “allow” your children to choose their own gender. That is patently ridiculous and scientifically absurd. Sex is based on the chromosomes you have that makes you either physically able to be a father or a mother to a child. Gender is what your brain tells you that you are. Ask yourself when the exact time it was that you KNEW you were a boy or a girl. If you can’t answer that question, then congratulations! You are lucky enough to have been part of the lucky 90% of people born with a male body and a brain that tells you that you are male, or the same with female. If, however, you can answer that, then you were unfortunately born with a body set up physically for one sex and a brain that is physically set up to tell you that you are the other, meaning you are doomed to a life of having to pretend you are someone you are not. I know this personally because at the age of five years old I used to sit outside my home on summer nights waiting for the first star to show up so I could wish on it to let everyone know I was really a girl. I didn’t know why they all said I was a boy. It just wasn’t true.
Think about that. At five years old I knew the truth about who I was. I lived 40 years bringing people into my life and ending up hurting them because I was trying hard to live a life society told me I HAD to live. The agony of living this lie led me to try to commit suicide before I finally decided I had to move forward and become my true self.
Children know who they really are. I am living proof of that. They are not choosing their gender. They are choosing to let people know who they really are. Adults choose to listen or not. Do not doom these poor children to the life of suffering and despair that I had to live.
If you don’t believe this, please, please study what being transgender really means. Don’t listen to other people’s opinions. Learn the truth for yourself and help these children.
