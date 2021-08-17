More Nonsense from Ms. Bucknam
To the Editor:
Deb Bucknam makes use of a different strategy than usual to mislead people in her latest disinformation piece from CR 8/10/21 “”Time for Racial Reckoning.” It is shameful and divisive, not to mention ignorant for her to attempt to portray Republicans as angels and Democrats as racist extremists as she attempts to cover the past two centuries or so of race relations in this country in a few paragraphs of her document.
Not surprisingly she spends most of her space a couple of centuries back in time chastising Democrats prior to and during the Civil War having had some extremely obvious failures with regard to recognizing the wrongs of slavery. A casual reader might assume that Ms. Bucknam has rehabilitated herself and taken an interest in truthful writing. She is certainly correct in criticizing the historical record of Democrats during the plantation era having regarded slavery as an essential part of a vibrant southern economy of that time period. However, to attempt to portray Republicans as having been guided by a strong moral compass on that subject is just not accurate. I am certain that there were high percentages of Republicans of that era who were in attendance at lynchings and cross burnings while being well known members of the KKK.
Racism is a problem that will never be solved by white people who think of themselves as being too pure of heart to be able to benefit from serious self-reflection and further education on the subject of rooting out deeply internalized notions of white supremacy. Even those of us who have been working on deepening our understanding of our own racist ideas through decades of attentiveness to academic programs of study still have so much work to do that we can never regard ourselves as being finished products who can leave the work of exploration of our racist tendencies to others.
Sadly, it is Ms. Bucknam who chooses to be so quickly dismissive of Republican culpability in recent blatantly racist legislative activity that it becomes transparently obvious that she prefers to bury the truth in order to serve her blatantly partisan agenda. Recent polling makes it clear that a very large majority of Republicans believe that the largest issue of racial injustice in this country is black people who are prejudiced against white people. I suppose that if Donald Trump told them that black people kidnapped millions of white people in Africa, threw them into the bilges of clipper ships and transported them into slavery in the United States, throwing half a million who died on the way across the Atlantic into the ocean they would believe that to be true.
Debbie, it is congressional Republicans who are standing unified in opposition to the passage of HR1, The For the People Act of 2021. It is Republicans in state legislatures across the country who are making last ditch efforts to make it possible for the legislators themselves, rather than the voters, to determine how electoral votes should be awarded to Presidential candidates. This is regardless of the plain as day realty that 2020 voter fraud was never detected in any state. By some miracle the Big Lie was rejected by a small handful of elected Republicans of conscience in many do or die 2020 election states. This was in spite of extreme bullying and intimidation from Trump and his cronies when he and his hyper-partisan Republican traitors had put the survival of democracy on the shakiest of ground.
The blatantly corrupt and sad activities of the so-called Cyber Ninjas paid and brought into action by cronies of the Arizona Republican Party for an absurd fourth recount of the votes there that did not include independent observers was yet another clear indication of the depths to which Republicans will stoop to try to conjure up evidence of fraud that simply doesn’t exist. The Cyber Ninjas spent a couple of months trying to find bamboo in the ballots and follow ups on other Q-Anon absurdities before quietly finally even throwing in the towel themselves.
All of the counties mentioned by Trump and his co-conspirators seeking to overturn the 2020 election results were big city counties where Trump knew that largely black and brown populations were rejecting his divisive racist behavior by extraordinary margins, despite having to wait in line to vote for hours due to Republican created shortages of voting machines in those precincts. Trump ranted and raved about what he so falsely claimed was a history of voter fraud in such places on the part of these mostly black elected officials. Trump knew he was lying but went ahead with his antics anyhow. This was and is an effort to fuel rage among his dangerous group of right wing extremist and neo-nazi enforcers who have many of us in this country deeply intimidated to speak up about their plans to end democracy once and for all in order to keep the government in the hands of the greed-heads regardless of election results. Republicans can read the writing on the walls. Rapidly changing demographics of this country reveal that there is no longer a majority white population. Without extreme measures that are taking the form of day in and day out propaganda on FOX and OAS, gerrymandering, vote suppression and usurpation of democracy Republicans will no longer stand much of any chance of regaining control of the federal government. They are using every tactic in their ruthless bag of tricks to maintain their stranglehold on power, regardless of the clearly expressed will of the people.
We can expect more of the same from Ms. Bucknam and her allies. They are making every effort to obscure the truth. She will work tirelessly with them to keep nearly all of the wealth of this nation in the hands of a tiny group of extraordinarily rich white people, most of whom live in gated communities where they will have little or no contact with average people such as ourselves.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
