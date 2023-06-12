More Norman Distortions
To the Editor:
The Caledonian-Record should cease publishing deliberately misleading trash such as “Indicted” by Geoffrey Norman in Caledonian-Record, June 10, 2023. Once again Mr. Norman demonstrates that he has no interest in providing readers with an objective discussion based upon facts. Instead, he puts forward false equivalency that Trump’s deliberate and repeated efforts to thumb his nose at the federal government’s efforts to reclaim highly classified documents. Trump was asked in the gentlest and most patient ways, again and again, to return documents that he had the audacity to show off to random people in his kooky orbit; documents that placed the lives of quite a few intelligence officials and other vital information sources in extreme danger. Biden, Pence and others who were found to have classified documents returned them immediately, the first time that they were asked to do so and informed that they might have some in their possession. In Trump’s case efforts to recover the documents were unsuccessful, even after government officials tried again and again for what became well over two years to get him to comply with their totally legal and entirely justifiable requests which eventually became demands.
It couldn’t be clearer that Trump feels that he is entirely above the law and need not abide by laws or standards of any kind that apply to all the rest of us. What choice was left for prosecutors. People across the country and around the world who had faith in this country as a model of democracy were increasingly disgusted and sickened as the situation unfolded and Trump persisted with his usual lies, delay tactics and phony rationalizations.
Americans are still left with serious doubts as to whether Trump can ever be held legally accountable and sent to prison for a very long time, as anyone else trying to pull off much less severely criminal activities would be certain to have in their future. These days we live in a time period of severely corrupted information masquerading as news coverage. Only billionaires can own massive media corporations and have little if any difficulty convincing less educated citizens that falsehoods such as those spewed out by Trump and his enablers are real.
Geoffrey Norman is definitely in the category of being one who puts forward writings that are so distorted that they constitute nothing more than fascist propaganda. Once again Norman’s writing is intended almost exclusively to undermine the processes that this nation has always depended upon to be a beacon of truth, fairness and justice. While we as a nation have struggled to live up to such high ideals quiet frequently, we still aspire to them. Geoffrey Norman does not qualify as a conservative writer. There is a marked difference between conservative and corrupt. In fact, corruption is the complete opposite of conservatism. It is long past time for the Caledonian to cease putting forward populist lies and corrupt disinformation pieces such as Norman’s piece in your June 10th, 2023 edition.
In legitimizing Norman’s lie-based propaganda, you yourselves at the Caledonian are undermining the ability of our legal system to function in a manner that can avoid making our nation into a complete laughing stock in the eyes of the world. That is just what we will be in the likely event that just one of 12 jurors who hear his classified documents case turns out to be so permeated with their daily doses of disinformation from Geoffrey Norman, Fox “News”, Newsmax, One America Network or their preferred internet hate sites and votes not to convict this entirely crooked old con artist and send him to prison for the rest of his life. Most people in US prisons are serving time for crimes that are practically trivial compared to what Trump has done, and continues to do to this country.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
