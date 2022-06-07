More on Dem-Prog Groupthink

To the Editor:

Matthew Strong wrote an opinion piece (May 31, “Senator Doesn’t Know What the Abortion Amendment Is”) on proposed Amendment 22 (a.k.a. “Prop. 5”) to amend the Vermont Constitution. Some of those pushing for Amendment 22 have maintained that the deliberations have been public and transparent. And they have noted that the voters will decide.

That “public and transparent “process however seems to have left Sen. Chris Bray of Addison County not knowing what Amendment 22 is. Yet, Sen. Bray voted for the proposed amendment proposal twice in the past two legislative biennia. What is worse, Sen. Bray admitted this in an e-mail to a constituent.

To make matters worse, legislators could not explain precisely what would be covered under the amendment and what would not. They punted that kind of decision to the courts instead of having the fortitude to clearly articulate exactly what their intent was.

This proposed amendment is yet another example of the “Dem-Prog Groupthink” intractably out of control.

Pete Gummere

St Johnsbury, Vt.

