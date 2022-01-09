More on Gun Control Revisited
To the Editor:
Thank you Mr Greenleaf for your Letter to Editor “More Gun Control” January 7th edition. Fear has caused many to buy guns.I’m not afraid because I’m too old to worry about the future for my personal safety,but the way this country is going MANY ARE AFRAID!!
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
