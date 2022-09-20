More Predictable Energy Future…?
To the Editor:
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 4:42 pm
More Predictable Energy Future…?
To the Editor:
Are you better off today than you were two years ago? I doubt it. Why? The policies and programs of Democrats, both in Washington and Vermont, have made it harder for families to survive.
The Vermont Clean Heat Standard (H.715) was vetoed by Governor Phil Scott. The Legislature failed to override his veto by just one vote. The CHS purported to reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions from the thermal sector. In the whole picture, Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions are miniscule.
The CHS was to be administered by the Public Utility Commission with assistance from the Clean Heat Standard Technical Advisory Group and the Equity Advisory Group. It called for minimizing adverse impacts to low-income and moderate-income customers and those households with the highest energy burdens. Would you have to disclose your income to your fuel dealer? The recordkeeping required by this bill would be burdensome on the fuel dealers, especially the small dealers.
In just the first year, $1,200,000.00 would have been appropriated for the Public Utility Commission and Department of Public Service to create new positions.
When Representative Katherine Sims voted to override the veto, she explained her vote, in part, “The long-term solution to high heating costs is to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels. The CHS will help Vermonters transition to a cleaner, more predictable, more affordable energy future…”
Ask Californians who can’t run their air conditioners or charge their electric vehicles if renewable energy is more predictable.
We need to re-elect Representative Vicki Strong, a Legislator who puts Vermonters first.
Sincerely,
Jeannine A. Young
Craftsbury Common, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.