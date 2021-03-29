More Questions than Answers
To the Editor:
Close contact at St Johnsbury School creates more questions than answers.
Parents with children at the St. Johnsbury school are growing too accustom to receiving emails from Dr. Ricca, informing us of new COVID cases at the school, but “Due to the proactive approach this individual took, there were limited school-related contacts.”
These emails are only partially accurate, as just this past week two of my children on two different floors of the school were informed that they were two that were exposed to close contact. Given that they are on different floors and current policy does not permit the different floors, or even classes to intermingle, we asked how they were exposed? In the gym, at recess, the bus? Dr. Ricca refused to say.
This lack of transparency is most difficult to any parent, particularly two working parents that have already had to miss substantial work over the past year to home school. Clearly, addressing the cause of the contact, not the individual, in no way violates medically protected information. This continues to be Dr. Ricca’s response, though, seemingly not wanting to illuminate violations of the school’s own policies that resulted in students on different floors being exposed.
Our kids will now take a test in 7 days to prove they were not infected to return to the school that put them at risk. St. Johnsbury, we deserve better.
Janssen and Sarah Willhoit
St. Johnbury, Vt.
