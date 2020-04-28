More Republican Disinformation Rebutted

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
It is important to be permitted to comment upon another disinformation piece published in your newspaper. In CR 4/28/20 Rob Roper had the audacity to title his piece “Voting By Mail Needs To Be More Secure.”
Mr. Roper, who is listed on the article as the President of the Ethan Allen Institute, clearly functions as an unofficial spokesperson for the Republican Party. The other individual most closely associated with the Ethan Allen institute is John McLaughry, who awhile ago was the Republican Candidate for Governor of Vermont. I cannot recall ever reading remarks in the CR from Mr. Roper or Mr. McLaughry that differed from clearly defined Republican positions on various issues. In most cases these writings were essentially disinformation pieces that seemed to be making every effort to mislead voters and cause them to believe that the complete opposite of the truth was taking place. Mr. Roper’s current piece is sure no exception.
Roper tries to use the situation where the results of the 2018 North Carolina 9th Congressional District general election were overturned due to corruption to build a case against mail in voting. What an odd thing for him to be using as an example when it was one of the county Republican Chairpersons in North Carolina who was found to have engineered the entire “vote harvesting scheme” to begin with. A fair and reasonable minded North Carolina judge overturned that election and ordered that an entire new election would have to take place to overcome Republican corruption in that matter. I wonder whether Mr. Roper can produce a single example of Democratic officials having conducted themselves in a similar matter to the disgraced NC Republican County official in that matter?
