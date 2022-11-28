Motels Hurt Their Business

There is no way we will stay at a motel again after they all put up these homeless people just to make money off the state and government and they did not care who they were. I am sure that the mattresses are full of bed bugs and other creatures, and we will never go to a motel again for that reason- it is not like we did it very often anyway but a few times when we would go to Burlington for shopping we would stay overnight but for now we will come home every time instead to be safe. These motels might have made money off from this but in the long run, they will lose a whole lot more from people like me that will never go to them again.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.