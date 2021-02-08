Motor Vehicle Licenses Are A Privilege, Not A Right
To the Editor:
If minors want a driver’s license, their identity should be published just the same as if they were adults when they bring legal attention to themselves by driving carelessly with death resulting. This should be a no brainer. If you want the privilege to drive, you bear legal responsibility for your actions behind the wheel. That should by law include having your name released. Jennifer Seward, who carelessly drove her truck into Chet and Connie Hawkins car, is no exception. Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George wanted to keep Seward’s identity secret. Maybe George does not realize she is a “public servant.”
Why did the girl only receive a $220 civil ticket? Who made that decision? A motorist following Seward’s truck happened to videotape the accident. The area where the accident happened in Charlotte has two northbound lanes, one southbound lane, and a shoulder or breakdown area. The Hawkins’ northbound car was pulled far right into the breakdown lane to avoid Seward’s car which had crossed the double yellow line, and crossed the passing lane, and crossed the travel lane, before plowing into the Hawkins car. For all that illegality she gets a $220 civil fine?
I hope the Hawkins family has a good lawyer.
Bill Adamson
Charlotte, Vt.
