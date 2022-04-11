Mouthpieces Revisited

The writer in Saturday’s edition of the letters to the editor, ”Loud -Mouthpieces,” brought out how vile some of our letters have become, a fact that we are aware of for us regular readers of the Caledonian-Record. Although the writer would like these censored, it is a “no can do” as the publisher noted. Welcome to America. The letters do indicate how divided we are and it threatens to tear our nation apart. This winter, I inspired by the book of Ben Carson “Gifted Hands”, where Ben Carson read everything he could get his hands on, have read everything I could get my hands on for a winter project. I’ve read books on Trump, Lenin, Putin, Madeleine Albright and now a dear friend told me to read the book “Unshackling America”, a book history around the war of 1812. If you think there is acrimony now, after reading this book may I say: You ain’t seen nothin”.
