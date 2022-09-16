I read with interest Dr. Ready’s letter to the editor in which she decried the lack of “decency” in an ad which called her husband, Rep. Scott Campbell, “Mr. Carbon Tax”.
I agree that decency and civility is missing in our political discourse. However, if Dr. Ready and Rep. Campbell were serious about changing the culture, they should start with their own party. Recently, the Vermont Democrat Party issued a statement with an “enemies list” of 24 Vermont Republicans, calling them “traitors” and “fascists” and urging the Vermont Republican Party to purge them, Soviet style, from the party. Their crime? Signing a letter in December 2020 questioning the results of the 2020 election, much like Hillary Clinton, Pres. Jimmy Carter, Congressman John Lewis, and numerous other Democrat congressmen and women questioned the results of the 2016 election. Whether you agree with the letter or not, it was hardly an act of treason or fascism.
One of the people on the list was Peacham native and former Caledonia County Republican Chair Mary Daly, a woman who, like Dr. Ready, has spent a lifetime as a medical professional, caring for people with serious disabilities, and one of the nicest people you will ever meet. Calling Scott Campbell “Mr. Carbon Tax” can hardly be compared to calling people like Mary Daly traitors and fascists.
Democrats have been in lockstep with this theme. The President of the United States has repeatedly called Republicans “semi-fascists” , a “threat to democracy”, and “advocates of political violence”. Democrat leaders across the country have repeated this McCarthyite slander.
Republican leaders have never hesitated to call out other Republicans when they don’t like the rhetoric. Campbell has been silent on his own party’s vicious slander against Vermonters and Americans. Where is his decency?
So, if Dr. Ready and Rep. Campbell are actually interested in restoring civility, then they ought to call out their own party. Otherwise Dr. Ready’s and Rep. Campbell’s complaints appear to be just another way to shut down discussion of the serious issues confronting Vermont.
