“Mr. Carbon Tax”
To the Editor:
“Mr. Carbon Tax”
To the Editor:
Frank Empsall does not know this community well enough to represent us in Montpelier. In a large ad placed in the Caledonian-Record of 9/12/22 he shows he is deceitful, using political shenanigans we do not need to stoop to here.
His ad is cleverly designed to appear to be sponsored by “Scott Campbell.” Readers must squint to see in the fine print that it was paid for by Empsall himself.
At first glance, Rep. Campbell seems to be proclaiming he is “Mr. Carbon Tax.” That’s cheap, simplistic — and false. Rep. Campbell long ago moved on from advocating a carbon tax (which, by the way, is promoted by economists across the political spectrum) in favor of targeted incentives.
Instead of introducing himself and offering constructive proposals for Vermont to cope with the climate crisis, Empsall choses to punch below the belt. Where is his integrity?
Since 2019 Scott Campbell has served this District responsibly, making progress in Montpelier on tough issues like housing, broadband internet and stabilizing energy costs for the long term. In fact, on all issues, Scott advocates planning for the future, not just serving the immediate needs or what will get him votes.
Rep. Campbell pledges to serve with integrity, to listen and learn from his constituents and to keep them up to date on the issues. You have read his reports in this newspaper and on Front Porch Forum; you have been able to talk directly with him at his monthly coffee hours. I encourage you to meet Scott and hear from him personally. I trust you will not take at face value a spurious ad from his opponent.
Robert Swartz
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.