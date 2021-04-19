Mr. Norman Has Lost His Fizz
To the Editor:
The closer I read the commentaries of the former editor of Esquire and regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Weekly Standard and the National Review, the more insipid and irrelevant they become.
In his 4/17 commentary “The Politics of …Soda Pop?” Mr. Norman alludes to a new Georgia law which Coke has opposed because it disenfranchises black voters. Mr. Norman neglects to describe the law. Gee, I wonder why? Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, “Georgia Brian Kemp signed the law - with limits on mail in voting and early polling.” The intent of the law is blatantly obvious. Disenfranchisement of Black voters. There is absolute no other explanation.
Mr. Norman is being intellectually dishonest. He avoids the particulars of the law while chastising Coke for its opposition.
He then spends lots of time meandering about nothing at all. He then indulges in classic mind reading accusing of Coke of strutting its virtue.
Could it be that Coke actually believes its wrong to deny Blacks the right to vote. Companies like Delta, Home Depot, and UPS agree. They are standing up to the Georgia legislature and its injustice by putting their bottom line at risk. If they incur a backlash, their stockholders will pay with their wallets.
Fortunately more and more customers are seeing the link between social injustice and where they put their dollars.
Mr. Norman’s commentary is intellectually corrupt and totally irrelevant to the question at hand - social justice. His musings are as flat as an open can of Coke left over night on the counter. And just about as tasty.
Respectfully,
Gary Farrow
Danville, Vt.
