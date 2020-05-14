Ms. Bucknam’s Nonsensical Ways
To the Editor:
There she goes again! Deborah Bucknam’s latest spewing of disinformation and desperate effort to try to normalize the ghastly behavior of the Trump administration’s crimes against humanity appeared in Tuesday’s paper (CR 5/12/20). In “The Redeemed” she smugly carries on pretenses to support Trump’s false narrative that he is the most poorly treated person in history by the news media. Sorry, Debbie. Once again nothing you say in this piece could be further from the truth.
Although it certainly wasn’t surprising, I hadn’t noticed until reading this piece that you are Vice Chair of the largely fossil fuel profit financed Vermont Republican Party. No wonder then that your writing is characterized by one lie after another, a tactic straight out of Trump’s own playbook. Ms. Bucknam facts are not the same as matters of opinion. You, Ms. Billado, Mr. Roper and sometimes Mr. McLaughry continue to attempt to twist scientifically accurate, peer reviewed information into the realm of opinion through the use of your doublespeak techniques. Your extremist rhetoric is truly nauseating and fuels an ever increasingly dangerous buildup of automatic weapons toting lunatics preparing to unleash complete chaos on our society by targeting of all things the very government headed somehow at this same time by your vile and mentally deranged hero, Mr. Trump himself.
You mention a situation involving the sad shooting by a mentally ill man of a Republican Congressman a few years ago. You may be correct that the shooter later professed agreement on some issues with Senator Sanders. Of course you fail to make the obvious distinction between Bernie, who never seems to miss an opportunity to support non-violence and free expression of popular discontent with control of the wealth by a tiny segment of the population, and Trump who openly advocates violence against news reporters, dismisses concerns about terroristic rallies by white supremacists and ridicules people protesting his quiet but deliberate killing of massive numbers of people through abandonment of any EPA oversight of environmental crimes by murderous, toxin spewing corporate greed-heads.
