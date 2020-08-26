Much Too Complicated
To the Editor:
John McClaughry provided CR readers 16 questions to ask candidates who are running in the 2020 election, “Candidate Questions For 2020,” (08/07/20).
I think John’s questions are much too complicated! I offer a different line of questioning that get’s right to the point.
1) Do you support a leader who takes medical advice from the “My Pillow Guy” and who continues to promote hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 remedy even though scientific studies do not support Trump’s claims?
