Multiple Choice
To the Editor:
Multiple choice: which one of these leaders are afraid of Donald Trump? Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, Angela Merkel (considered to be the planet’s most influential woman by Forbes magazine), Xi Jinping or Republicans in congress.
Anyone who thinks this clown and sorry excuse for an elected official, deserves another day in office needs to re-read conservative commentators George Will and Will Durst’s op-ed’s in the 10/14/2019 editorial page. It’s time to flood our elected offices with our pens and papers. Impeachment can’t come soon enough.
Don Waterman
Wells River, Vt.
