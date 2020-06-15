Murdering VT Tenants for Money
To the Editor:
Vermont is being flooded by COVID Hot-Spotters looking to buy property. Gov. Scott ended quarantine rules for them last week. Now sociopath realtors are trying to bring them into people’s homes.
Vermont’s current emergency directive - “Realtors and landlords my not require occupants of a home or apartment to allow potential buyers or renters into their home” - is little different than a standard consent clause in a lease. It makes tenants choose THEIR LIVES or a bad relationship with their landlord. It is beyond sick and it’s happening NOW.
The state must forbid murdering tenants for money, or towns and cities need to step to the rescue. IMMEDIATELY.
