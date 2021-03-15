Murkowski’s Price?
To the Editor:
Steve Isham’s recent letter to the editor concerning the nomination of Deb Haaland for Secretary of Interior raised important issues but missed the most important issue of all. Why does Lisa Murkowski - Republican Senator from Alaska - support the nomination?
Lisa Murkowski has received $1,530,644. from the oil and gas industry since coming to Congress. Like most Alaska politicians she has long supported oil and gas development in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge. She is up for re-election next year and Trump has promised to campaign for her opponent. Lisa Murkowski should be expected to lead the opposition to Deb Haaland’s nomination. Instead she has publicly endorsed the nomination. Why?
Haaland will be the first Native American to head the Department of Interior. Some suggest that Murkowski is responding to the substantial Native American population among her constituents. Perhaps; but not all Native Americans oppose oil and gas development. Some are very much in favor of the high paying jobs it brings.
I fear that the Biden Administration - working across the aisle, begging for bipartisan support - has made a deal with Murkowski.
More than anything else Murkowski wants to open up the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas development. Biden, on his first day in office, signed an executive order imposing a temporary moratorium on development in the Refuge. If Murkowski could induce Biden to reverse that moratorium and allow development of the Refuge she would be guaranteed re-election and guaranteed the eternal support of the oil and gas industry. Such a deal.
Murkowski gets re-elected. Biden is hailed as the great uniter and is long gone before any drilling actually takes place. Such a deal indeed.
The only downside is oil and gas drilling in the last great wilderness in the US.
Peter Blose
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
