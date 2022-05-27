“My” 2nd Amendment Rights vs. “Your” Child’s Life

In a PBS interview today, Dr. Roy Guerrero, a local doctor who treated fourth- grade victims of the Uvalde, Texas massacre stated that one ten-year-old victim was “basically not recognizable, with the majority of his facial features and head missing.”
I understand that a few members of our Congress and a former President will be attending the NRA national convention in Houston, Texas. Perhaps, with the parents’ permission, they should be invited to a private viewing of that poor child’s body to witness up-front and personal what a semi-automatic rifle does to a human being.
Arguments against rational gun control are not about freedom, they are about freedom’s loss.
If only we could wish the 21 victims of the Uvalde massacre well, but they are gone.
