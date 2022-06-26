My Abortions
To the Editor:
I have experienced two abortions. My first wife had an induced abortion, and my second wife had a spontaneous abortion (aka a miscarriage). Both of my wives are now no longer with us, and I feel free to tell these stories.
I write out of personal experience and also as a religious person with strong moral feelings about abortion. I believe that abortion should be legal as in Roe v Wade.
I believe that we have immortal souls, that have been reborn and will be reborn. When each child was conceived and born, their immortal soul entered the fetus through a process which is holy and scientifically mysterious. Science can’t measure the soul.
If that process is interrupted before birth, by miscarriage or abortion, the soul goes back to heaven and gets in line to reincarnate. We all die and go back when our time has come. Death is not insignificant, but it’s not the end of the line.
My first wife was pregnant when we got married (though we didn’t know it). In no time at all we had two sons and she was overwhelmed. A few years later she was just getting her life back when she again found herself pregnant.
The effect on her emotional stability was huge. We had just moved and she had no support network. Her gynecologist was so disturbed by her emotional state that he suggested we get an abortion. This was 5 years before Roe v Wade and abortions were NOT legal. But there was a network of doctors who performed off-the-books abortions in the hospital. It all happened quickly and quietly.
While there were no legal repercussions, the abortion seemed to undermine our marriage. It was a kind of failure, that contributed to the separation and divorce that came a few years later. Our sons lost the secure feeling of a stable intact family.
While there were costs to the abortion, there could have been worse costs in carrying the pregnancy to term. It is in such situations that suicides occur. That was certainly what worried the gynecologist.
Fifteen years later I was remarried, and my wife was expecting when we had an abortion. It was a spontaneous abortion, aka a miscarriage. But whether spontaneous or induced, an abortion involves the death of a fetus.
It was a painful experience, but not devastatingly so. It was absolutely nothing like the death of a child. Two years later my wife gave birth to our daughter and the spontaneous abortion was almost totally forgotten.
The spontaneous abortion made it easier for me to accept the earlier induced abortion. I think that the suffering that comes from banning abortions or making them difficult and expensive far outweighs the suffering experienced by aborted fetuses, and their parents. Making abortions legal and available is a moral issue.
In the spirit,
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
