My Body, My Genes
To the Editor:
I recently heard an interview with Francis Collins, the just retired head of the National Institutes of Health, where he addressed recent developments in genetics. It seems we humans are now on the cusp of having the power to cure genetic diseases, like sickle cell anemia, affecting currently living people. But we are also on the cusp of fundamentally changing the hereditary characteristics of the human race forever. Dr. Collins is for curing individuals already living with a specific genetic disease, like sickle cell anemia, but, fearing unintended consequences, he is not a fan of elective or cosmetic genetic enhancements that would be passed on to succeeding generations. It seems to me, however, that the barn doors are already open and it is only a matter of time before the rich, or a government, will demand children with stronger muscles, sharper brains, and other desirable characteristics, leading to a new eugenics and a class of people who will dominate the world even more than they do now.
At least, that is one of the fears. Of course, scientists are rightfully freaking out about this, intending their discoveries be put to beneficial uses, but fearing unintended evolutionary consequences. Jennifer Doudna, one of the main developers of CRISPR DNA changing technology, wrote a book, “A Crack in Creation”, about this. The implications for the future are humanly profound and terrifying at the same time. How about a human with immunity to HIV, or Covid, or hyperlipidemia? Sounds good right? Or soldiers whose wounds self-heal, or whose vision allows pin-point sniper accuracy? Wouldn’t a genetic predisposition for amazing endurance, energy efficiency, or cold tolerance be useful? You can see where this is all going.
Currently scientists are trying to organize a ban on heritable genetic manipulation due to a fear of unintended and comparably fast evolutionary changes within the human population. At the same time medical researchers are developing targeted cures for individuals with already acquired genetic conditions such as sickle cell disease, Huntington’s disease, and other tragic genetic mishaps. If you think Covid and its mutations have rocked your world, stay tuned. It is entirely possible that you and your modest family might have unusually talented, altruistic, and handsome neighbors in the very near future.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
