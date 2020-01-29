My Body My Money

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
This is a response to that cranky dude that lives in Illinois.
HOLY MOLEY OK BOOMER! I don’t think I’ve ever read a more out of touch, self important piece of nonsense in my life.
You start this “letter” decrying “liberals” as purveyor of “sexual exploitation”. What you clearly fail to see is the Democrats listening to their constituents, my body my choice. However, your letter is less about the legalization of prostitution and more of a carpet bomb of failed Fox News talking points that every bad pundit from Ben Shaprio to Tucker Carlson has sputtered. Imagine being so incredibly warped and deranged that you literally cannot figure out that tv shows and movies are creations of fantasy and are not bound to the traditions of their time.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.