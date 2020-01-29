My Body My Money

To the Editor:

This is a response to that cranky dude that lives in Illinois.

HOLY MOLEY OK BOOMER! I don’t think I’ve ever read a more out of touch, self important piece of nonsense in my life.

You start this “letter” decrying “liberals” as purveyor of “sexual exploitation”. What you clearly fail to see is the Democrats listening to their constituents, my body my choice. However, your letter is less about the legalization of prostitution and more of a carpet bomb of failed Fox News talking points that every bad pundit from Ben Shaprio to Tucker Carlson has sputtered. Imagine being so incredibly warped and deranged that you literally cannot figure out that tv shows and movies are creations of fantasy and are not bound to the traditions of their time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.