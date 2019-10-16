My Country, ‘Tis of Thee…
To the Editor:
“My Country tis of thee
dark land of misery
of thee we cry.
Land where our freedom died
Land void of Patriot pride
All over the countryside
Let Liberty die!
My foreign country, thee,
Land once proud and free
Thy name I loath.
I hate thy rocks and rills.
Thy streets and desolate hills.
My hands with rapture kills!
Let Liberty die!
Let screaming dull the breeze,
And rage from all the trees
Kill Liberty’s song;
Let evil tongues awake;
Let all who hate partake;
Let devils their silence break,
Their moans prolong.
Interlude of Light.
Let light from far and wide
embrace our countryside
and light the lamp inside
of Liberty.
Let swell with Patriot’s pride
Now is the time to ride !
From every mountainside
Let Freedom Ring! (jpn)
“”Our fathers’ God to Thee,
Author of liberty,
To Thee we sing.
Long may our land be bright,
With freedom’s holy light,
Protect us by Thy might,
Great God our King!”” - (Samuel Francis Smith)
Happy Columbus Day from Vermont.
James P Nagle
Lyndonville, Vermont
