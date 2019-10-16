My Country, ‘Tis of Thee…

To the Editor:

“My Country tis of thee

dark land of misery

of thee we cry.

Land where our freedom died

Land void of Patriot pride

All over the countryside

Let Liberty die!

My foreign country, thee,

Land once proud and free

Thy name I loath.

I hate thy rocks and rills.

Thy streets and desolate hills.

My hands with rapture kills!

Let Liberty die!

Let screaming dull the breeze,

And rage from all the trees

Kill Liberty’s song;

Let evil tongues awake;

Let all who hate partake;

Let devils their silence break,

Their moans prolong.

Interlude of Light.

Let light from far and wide

embrace our countryside

and light the lamp inside

of Liberty.

Let swell with Patriot’s pride

Now is the time to ride !

From every mountainside

Let Freedom Ring! (jpn)

“”Our fathers’ God to Thee,

Author of liberty,

To Thee we sing.

Long may our land be bright,

With freedom’s holy light,

Protect us by Thy might,

Great God our King!”” - (Samuel Francis Smith)

Happy Columbus Day from Vermont.

James P Nagle

Lyndonville, Vermont

