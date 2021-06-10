My Dad’s EMT Angel
To the Editor:
Just over three weeks ago, my nearly 81-year-old dad was in a bad car accident that landed him in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with broken bones in his back, ribs and face, and left him bleeding from his brain.
This very proud, independent, strong man was reduced to a hospital bed in agonizing pain that led to an eight hours surgery to alleviate nerve pressure in his lower back.
After about two weeks, he was told it was time to head closer to home for rehabilitation – but that meant what he was certain would be an agonizing 80-minute ride to Rutland.
He dreaded it.
He worried about the pain, but also the prospect of getting sick riding backwards on his back on that insanely windy road from the interstate to Killington.
But that’s where the story takes a turn.
After being loaded into aging Woodsville Ambulance Service ambulance to start the drive, the conversation with like-minded EMT Maynard Farr began.
My dad learned that the similar-aged Farr was basically a lot like him.
He was a fire chief for years.
So was my dad.
He was a sheriff’s deputy.
So was my dad.
And he was a contractor.
Just like my dad.
The miles apparently melted away effortlessly as the two chatted away about their similar lives. They bonded almost immediately.
Farr wasn’t boisterous or bragging, but soft-spoken and relatable, my dad said.
I’m not sure if Farr felt the bond as much as my dad did, but I hope so.
But even if he didn’t, I wanted to put it out there how much his simple, calm conversation about relatable life topics meant to my dad as he embarked on the next leg of this painful, lengthy journey of getting back on his feet.
All too often, good deeds like this go unrecognized.
All too often people are quick to criticize, and slow to praise.
I just wanted the people of Maynard Farr’s community to know how much he meant to one man’s life in a really trying and painful time.
Although I can’t claim to be very religious despite a rigid Catholic upbringing, I do believe that angels come in all shapes and sizes – and based on how much my dad has spoken about that ride in the days since it happened, I believe the Woodsville Ambulance Service has one.
So, to Maynard: My words probably aren’t doing justice to the impact you had on this broken man’s life, but I tried.
David Blow
Queensbury, N.Y.
