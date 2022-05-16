“My” Rights vs. “Your” Life

In the wake of the brutal massacre in Buffalo, New York, those who oppose attempts to rein in the proliferation of firearms will again trot out the tedious “big picture” argument that the world is a dangerous place and all citizens have the right to freely defend themselves, their loved ones, and their property.
The world is indeed a dangerous place. Our Supreme Court’s “originalist” interpretation of the Second Amendment and the fear mongering of gun-toting, NRA-pandering politicians have made it even more likely that some of our fellow citizens will seek out, assault, and kill those whose very existence is perceived as a threat to their life, their liberty, and their pursuit of happiness.
So, here is our problem - and it won’t be solved by an arms race in acquiring personal weapons: No matter who we are, where we live, or how we live, someone out there really doesn’t like us. I don’t fear a home invasion, I fear a mid-day assault at the White Market, the Lyndonville Post Office, or at one of our schools, by a complete stranger with a legally purchased weapon.
Arguments against rational gun control are not about freedom, they are about freedom’s loss.
